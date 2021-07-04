Beating all odds, J-K boy secures 98.06 pc in Class 10

Udhampur: If you want to be successful you must dream, yearn, want and, most importantly, you must consistently be in pursuit, said a Class 10 student from Udhampur who has beaten all the odds and topped the district with 98.06 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) examination 2021.

Mandeep attributes his success to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Government of India (GOI) as they provided free books and study material to the students, ensuring that COVID-induced lockdown and restrictions do not hamper their studies

Speaking to ANI, he said: “During the lockdown, my brother, who is pursuing BSc Agriculture from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST), helped me in my studies. Despite inadequate power supply and other facilities in my village Amroh, I managed to study well. When COVID-19 lockdown was implemented students were worried about getting proper education. However, the administration and Centre kept supporting us and we were provided with free books and study material.”

Mandeep, who wants to become a doctor, said: “After Class 10, I want to clear National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and become a doctor. I request the government to keep supporting students in need and assist them in achieving their dreams. Besides studies, I also work in the field to help my parents with household chores.”

When asked about online classes amid the pandemic, he said, “I do not have any device for online classes. Teachers provided me with free books to study at home.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lieutenant General of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha for providing free study material to the students. “The government took lots of efforts to promote education in the far-flung areas and rural areas of the Union Territory,” he said.

Hopeful of receiving a scholarship for his higher education, Mandeep appealed to the government to keep supporting students to help them achieve their dreams. “Besides studies, I also work in the field and help my parents in household chores,” he said.

He concluded with an Urdu couplet, “miTa de apni hasti ko agar kuchh martaba chahe, ki daana khaak men mil kar gul-o-gulzar hota hai” (Success is about grinding for what you want).”

Sham Singh, the proud father of Mandeep, is delighted with his son’s result and urged families of rural India to educate their children while stressing that education is the most powerful tool for human beings.