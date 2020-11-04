Beating MI by 10 wkts big confidence boost for SRH: Rashid

Sharjah, Nov 4 : A 10-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) is a big confidence-booster for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), says spinner Rashid Khan.

SRH beat MI with all their wickets to spare to storm into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs.

“They came with a plan to go from the beginning and that is what you need in T20s,” Rashid told Sandeep Sharma in a video interaction posted on the official IPL website.

SRH openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha chased down a target of 150 with nearly three overs to spare.

“They didn’t force any shots, they just played according to the ball and how the wicket was behaving. What I like the most is that we beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. It is a good boost for us as a team and hopefully we keep dominating like this,” said Rashid.

MI were the dominant team throughout the group stage, finishing two points ahead of second-placed Delhi Capitals and with a net run rate higher than any other team in the league. It was the first time since 2011 that the four-time champions had lost a match by 10 wickets.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.