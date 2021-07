Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up protection & beautification of 20 lakes in its limits. Among them are Masab Cheruvu in Abdullapurmet and Begumpet Nala.

At Turkayamjal (Masab) Cheruvu, the existing bund of 1 km is widened from 5 mtrs to 15 mtrs. Walking Track, landscape, sitting arenas and lighting were developed as a part of beautification.

A rain garden underneath the Begumpet flyover has been constructed, with night lighting set up.