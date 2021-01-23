Beautification works of Tank Bund road reach final lap

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) marginally securing a lead in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, beautification works of Hussain Sagar that were promised in the campaign, is reaching completion, thanks to the instigation from its opposition.

In the election campaign, the state municipal administration minister K.T Rama Rao had announced beautification works in the surroundings of Hussain Sagar. After the elections ended, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress criticized the KCR-led government that the promise was merely an election stunt.

KTR, however, turned his promise of Hyderabad’s beautification into reality. Taking it to Twitter, KTR on Saturday posted pictures of renovated Tank Bund area and asked for feedback from Hyderabadis.

“How do you like the renovated Tank Bund Guys? Please share comments & suggestions. Work still in progress & will be completed soon,” tweeted KTR with the images that show street lights with vintage design.

Tank Bund has been Hyderabad’s oldest hangout place for people of all walks of life. Considering its strategic location and natural beauty, the Tank Bund Road makes up for the most important and safe urban zone for families to spend their leisure time.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up beautification works on either side of the Tank Bund Road to elevate its look and create facilities for the citizens.

As part of the works, HMDA has laid flamed granite on the footpaths and has set up specially-designed cast iron railing, grills, and aligned designer lamp posts to bring more glory to the historic Tank Bund. Street furniture, kiosks, and decorative lightings are being set up to bring more attraction to the place.

According to HMDA official, cables are run through electrical cable ducts to leave the pavement undisturbed or dug in the future. The loose ends are being capped to prevent the cables from hanging outside. To avoid stagnation problem, a proper drain system has been created for the smooth flow of stormwater.