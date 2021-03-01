Beauty pageant winner Mansi Sehgal joins AAP

New Delhi: Mansi Sehgal, who won the title of Miss India Delhi 2019, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday. Besides being a pageant winner, Mansi is a trained engineer, TEDx speaker and an entrepreneur who has set up her own startup. While giving her introduction at the Miss India Delhi competition, she revealed herself to be a philanthropist and showed a keen interest in organ donation.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inducted Mansi Sehgal into the party. After inducting her Raghav said, “I am happy that the AAP and party Chief Arvind Kejriwal instil confidence in the youth to join politics and serve the people. I welcome Mansi to the AAP family.”

Sehgal said, “I wanted to do something good for the society from a very young age. Health and education are the two mainstays for the prosperity of any nation and I have seen tremendous change in these areas in the last few years under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.”

Talking about what motivated her to join the AAP, Sehgal said, “Inspired by the governance under CM Arvind Kejriwal, I decided to join the AAP. I think that we can bring a big change in the world through clean politics.”

Asking the youth and women to be an active part of politics, Sehgal said “I would urge the youth and especially the women to join us and change the country’s politics.”

Raghav Chadha said being inspired by the public governance model of CM Arvind Kejriwal, many eminent people from west Delhi’s Naraina region joined the AAP on Monday, including Mansi Sehgal.