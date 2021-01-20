Become serious about crimes in Bihar, Chirag tells CM

Patna, Jan 20 : In a remark that is likely to rile the ruling Janata Dal-United in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and advised him to “become serious about frequent crimes reported in Bihar”.

“Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister for the last 16 years. He is also in charge of the Home Department, but is unable to prevent crimes in Bihar. Now, it’s time for Nitish Kumar to become serious and take actions against criminals,” the LJP leader said.

Chirag Paswan visited Pakri village in Kajra police station jurisdiction in Muzaffarpur district to meet the family of Ronojit Paswan alias John, a former district chief of the Bhim Army. Ronojit was killed a week ago by some assailants in the village. An FIR was registered against the accused.

“A high-profile murder of (IndiGo Manager) Rupesh Kumar Singh took place in the heart of the state capital on January 12 but the Patna police has not been able to reach the actual culprits. Ronojit’s family has claimed that they are receiving threatening calls to be silent on the murder. I am going to write to the Bihar government to provide police protection to his family members,” the LJP chief said.

He also said that he had talked to the Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police and expected justice to the bereaved family.

On Tuesday, Chirag met with the family of Rupesh Singh in Chapra.

