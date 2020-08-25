Beggar found hanging at south Mumbai bus-stop

Mumbai, Aug 24 : A man, who used to make a living by begging for alms, was found hanging at a bus stop in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Following a call, a team of the Nagpada police station rushed to the spot and found the man, seemingly aged in his mid-40s, hanging from a rod of the bus stop on the busy Bellasis Road.

He was immediately taken to the Sir J.J. Hospital nearby, but pronounced dead on arrival, said an official.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained from the local beggars’ groups and the cause of death – whether suicide or something else – is also being investigated, said the official.

