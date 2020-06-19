Begum Bazaar kirana shops to be shut down by 3 pm

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the spike in corona cases in the city, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has decided to cut short the business timings.

President Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association Mr Lakshmi Narayan Rathi told that the wholesale business in Begum Bazaar will begin at 9 am and will be closed down by 3:00 p.m. He added that social distancing and use of mask is inevitable to free the state from coronavirus.

Mr Rathi urged the people not to come out of their houses except for necessities to avoid crowding the places and contain the spread of coronavirus.

Saying that traders can do business as per their will and convenience but if the precaution is not taken in the present situation the business will do no good. Rather, not only there is a risk of traders getting infected with the virus but their family members may also be contracted with the novel coronavirus.

Mr Rathi said whatever measures the government is taking they are correct. Government has right to decide not to impose lockdown again. But in order fulfill their duties as responsible citizens the traders have decided to do the business from 9 am to 3 pm. He said general public besides retail businessmen can purchase goods during these 6 hours. He informed that transport companies are also not booking parcels after 2 pm. In this situation, traders should ensure these measures for the protection of citizens and themselves.

Source: Siasat news