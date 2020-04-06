Washington D.C.: American singer Adam Levine’s wife and model Behati Prinsloo isn’t ready to have another child right now and said that she is happy being a mother of two at the moment.

According to People magazine, the 41-year-old singer told Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Show Friday (local time), “No, she’s not currently pregnant. I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f***ing face because she’s not ready.”

The ‘Maroon 5’ frontman referenced to daughters 2-year-old Gio Grace and 3-year-old Dusty Rose and added, “We’re good. We’ve got two kids.”

Last month, Prinsloo shot down pregnancy rumours after a very blurry photo was posted to her Instagram account, which some fans incorrectly assumed was a sonogram.

“Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol,” the 31-year-old model wrote while updating the caption, explaining that it was actually just a close-up shot of her “black and white splatter sweatpants.”

She added in the caption a crying with laughter emoji, “Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy.”

Prinsloo isn’t ready to have another child right now, but she hasn’t ruled out becoming a mother of three or more.

Last year, Prinsloo told to People magazine while she dished about the couple’s open-ended plans, “It’s not out of the question. I grew up an only child, so I always wanted a big family.”

Levine and Prinsloo, however, may not quite see eye to eye about just how many children they’ll have.

In May 2019, she told Ellen DeGeneres, “[Adam] wants five, I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe three or four would be good. I’m backing [up], but just by one.”

She also joked, “Adam can’t have everything. I’m carrying them!”

Previously, Prinsloo told People magazine that Levine is almost the stricter parent and Prinsloo thought she would be the stricter one, “He kinda took it, and I’m okay with it. He’s so dedicated, he’s so excited.”

She added that it’s exciting to see your partner — “you don’t know how they’re going to be as a parent and you two together, and it’s amazing to see him really taking the role and loving it, especially with two girls.”

Source: ANI

