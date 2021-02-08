Behind Rihanna’s tweet supporting farmers agitation hangs the shadow of George Soros, Bilderberg Group

By Atul Aneja

New Delhi, Feb 8 : Pop-superstar Rihannas viral tweet supporting the farmers stir in India, and billionaire investor George Soros, who had personally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year at the Davos World Economic Forum, have a hyphenated past.

Both are linked to the Bilderberg Group, a controversial semi-secret society of the rich and powerful that is arguably engaged in setting the global agenda behind the scenes, including fathering regime change movements in Eastern Europe, West Asia, Central Asia and North Africa.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos last January, Soros accused Modi of fostering a Hindu nationalist state and depriving Muslims of their citizenship.

“The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” he said.

Soros is no ordinary billionaire. The Hungarian born “philanthropist” runs a soft power machine. Soros emits his message targeting several “unliked” sovereign governments with digitally driven grassroots movements from his network of Open Society Foundations and a string of global NGO’s, under the garb of fostering democracy and human rights.

He is a major contributor to Human Rights Watch, which has backed the farmers’ protests.

Soros’ association with the Bilderberg group has been widely reported.

In his review of David Estulin’s 2005 book, “The True Story of the Bilderberg Group”, Stephen Lendman quotes the author as saying that in 1954, “the most powerful men in the world met for the first time” in Oosterbeek, Netherlands, “debated the future of the world,” and decided to meet annually in secret. They called themselves the Bilderberg Group with a membership representing a who’s who of world power elites, mostly from America, Canada, and Western Europe with familiar names like David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, Bill Clinton, Gordon Brown, Angela Merkel, Alan Greenspan, Ben Bernanke, Larry Summers, Tim Geithner, Lloyd Blankfein, George Soros, Donald Rumsfeld, Rupert Murdoch, other heads of state, influential senators, Congressmen and parliamentarians, Pentagon and NATO brass, members of European royalty, (and) selected media figures.

In setting up its global agenda—which essentially has the formation of UN apexed super-state governed by a global elite of the super-rich and powerful, protected by a world army as the end-game—Estulin points out that the Bilderbergers draw heavily from personnel as well as ideas generated by Centre on Foreign Relations (CFR) in the United States and the Trilateral Commission. The Trilateral Commission is a non-governmental, nonpartisan discussion group founded by David Rockefeller in July 1973 to foster closer cooperation between Japan, Western Europe and North America.

In his Memoirs, David Rockefeller, a Bilderberg icon discloses his “one world” ambition ideated by a “secret cabal”. “Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States characterising my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

Co-founder of the Trilateral Commission and former national security adviser to President Jimmy Carter, Zbigniew Brzezinski in his book Between Two Ages – America’s Role in the Technetronic Era, further elaborated on the One World idea. He spotlighted that “people, governments and economies of all nations must serve the needs of multinational banks and corporations. (The Constitution is) inadequate…. the old framework of international politics, with their sphere of influence…. the fiction of sovereignty….is clearly no longer compatible with reality….”

Interestingly bleeding-heart radical, Rihanna has also acknowledged that she is no stranger to the Bilderberg group. In July 2011, she held a 15-minute press conference where she reportedly pointed to rumours and postings on the internet about her involvement in the powerful, secret global society, The Illuminati, and that she practices Voodoo. It is during this media conference that she acknowledged her association with the Bilderberg group. “The facts speak for themselves, and my talent speaks for itself. I’m not a party in any way to some all-powerful secret society somehow fixing the fate of the world behind closed doors for nefarious ends. That’s just nonsense. But to answer your other questions, yes I did attend the Bilderberg Conference last week in Switzerland.”

The two Bilderbergers, Rihanna and Soros, have come together during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, seemingly in a humanitarian mission to combat the health disaster across the globe.

Soros’ Open Society Foundations, pledged $130 million globally as an initial step not only to combat the coronavirus crisis but also to safeguard political freedoms in the time of a health and economic crisis. Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, released $6.2 million.

Twitter and Square CEO, Jack Dorsey who has backed Rihanna’s tweet on the farmers’ agitation has also been part of the celebrity campaign against Covid-19.

Clearly Rihanna, the global far left elite, brained by Soros and fellow Bilderbergers have plotted a subversive soft power putsch against India, cynically using the farmers agitation as the spearhead.

The ball is now in the court of India, a deep civilizational state with enormous soft power reserves of its own, to reverse the flood.

(This content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.