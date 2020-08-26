Beijing book fair to go virtual in September

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 7:20 pm IST
Beijing book fair to go virtual in September

Beijing, Aug 26 : This year’s Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) will open online on September 26, with an estimated 400,000 books on display.

It will be the first virtual fair since the inaugural event back in 1986, the organisers said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The smart BIBF, utilising new technologies such as big data and AI, will create an all-year-round communications platform for the international book publishing industry, according to Xinhua news agency.

With Cuba as the Country of Honor, the book fair has attracted more than 1,000 registered online exhibitors from 68 countries and regions, including 29 countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes, the organisers said.

READ:  Shift in global trade dynamics to help Indian exports: Acuite

This year’s book fair will be loaded with various programmes, including copyright trade, publication exhibition, the BIBF global reading festival and the 2020 Beijing international publishing forum.

The 27th event is being co-hosted by the National Press and Publication Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Beijing municipal government, the Publishers Association of China and China Writers Association.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close