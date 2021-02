Beijing, Feb 3 : Beijing reported no new locally transmitted confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

The capital city has reported no new local infections since Saturday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The city also saw no new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the commission.

