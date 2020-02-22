Being adamant on fulfilling demand is also terrorism: Arif Khan

A+ A-

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said that people who are protesting on roads and are not ready to relent unless Parliament adopts resolution to their liking are indulging in a kind of “terrorism”.

“On any piece of legislation passed by Parliament or on any policy of the government, you have every right to differ with the government or with any individual or group and that right must be respected. There is no problem there,” Khan said addressing a gathering here.

He also said that dissent is the essence of democracy.

“However, five people sit outside Vigyan Bhavan, and say we shall not move from here unless the Parliament adopts a resolution which we like them to adopt, this is not the way. This is another form of terrorism,” he added.

This comes even as Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors — Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran — are engaging with the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in a bid to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site.

Thousands of people have been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

They fear that the two laws in combination would deprive a large section of the Muslim population of their citizenship rights.