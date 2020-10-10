‘Being chosen to inaugurate K’taka Dasara celebrations is an honour’

By N.B. Hombal

Bengaluru, Oct 10 : Elated over Karnataka’s decision to pick him to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, famous cardiologist and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C.N. Manjunath, asserted that he considers it as a lifetime honour to inaugurate the Dasara festivities.

Manjunath (63) is one of the most reputed doctors in the country. He did his MBBS from the Mysore Medical College (MMC) in 1982, MD (general medicine) from Bangalore Medical College in 1985, and DM (cardiology) from the Kasturba Medical College in 1988.

Under his leadership, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research has recorded 300 per cent overall growth and the bed strength has increased from 330 to 640, exclusively for cardiac care.

Besides introducing the “Treatment First Payment Next” concept, Manjunath has also implemented the idea of “every needy patient should be given quality treatment irrespective of financial affordability”.

The Karnataka government picks noted personalities from various fields to inaugurate the Dasara festivities. Last year, the gala event was inaugurated by noted Kannada writer S.L. Byrappa.

Speaking to IANS, Manjunath said that this is also a true honour for several Covid warriors unknown to the world, and more importantly, for their family members who have stood by them throughout the pandemic.

According to him, this is a year of survival, and everyone must strive hard to survive instead of thinking too much about profit and loss.

“I earnestly appeal to the people not to think deep about what you have lost compared to previous years. We need to survive this pandemic first, that is in itself a big achievement as we all are fighting an invisible enemy,” he said.

He added that although the government machinery has put up several sleepless nights to contain the pandemic, it is equally important that people should also cooperate with these efforts.

“Everyone must chip-in to fight this biological enemy. Until a vaccine is developed, mask is the only vaccination available with us to fight and win this battle. I earnestly appeal to the people to wear masks and wear them properly, covering both mouth and nose all the time whenever one is out in the open. Do not remove masks at any cost, it is in your interest,” he said.

Requesting people not to attach stigma to Covid positive patients, Manjunath said that Covid patients are like any other normal patient.

“Stigma cripples one’s self-consciousness and hurts the self-esteem of the patient, which is not good. If we cannot do good, at least we should not attach stigma to such patients,” he said.

Earlier in the day in Mysuru, Cooperation Minister and district in-charge S.T. Somashekar had disclosed that Manjunath will open the Dasara festivities, while six Covid warriors will be felicitated at the same venue.

They are: Maragamma (a pourakarmika), Naveen (medical officer), Rukmini (nurse), Noorjahan (Asha worker), Kumar (police constable), and Ayub Ahmed (performs last rites of unclaimed bodies).

