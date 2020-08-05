Beirut blast: Death toll rises to 78

Beirut: The death toll from a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut has increased to 78 people, more than 4,000 people were injured, the Al Jazeera television channel reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Buildings damaged

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The city governor said half of the city’s buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. The head of the country’s general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated.

Beirut: A silo sits in rubble and debris at the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. AP/PTI Photo(AP05-08-2020_000009B)

Beirut : Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. AP/PTI(AP04-08-2020_000243B)

Beirut : Civilians carry a victim at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.AP/PTI(AP04-08-2020_000249B)

UN chief sends condolences

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent his condolences to the families of the victims following the horrific explosions in Lebanese capital Beirut.

“The secretary-general expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon,” said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for the secretary-general in a statement on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident,” he said.

PM Modi expresses shock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock over the massive explosions.

Office of the Prime Minister tweeted, “Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.”

Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020

Source: With inputs from ANI/IANS