Beirut blast: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 14th August 2020 6:14 pm IST
Beirut: A soldier walks at the devastated site of the explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron came in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)(AP07-08-2020_000011B)

New Delhi: India has sent 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, to Lebanon whose capital Beirut was rocked by a deadly explosion last week.

“India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Friday.

The August 4 blast, which killed more than 170 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, according to reports.

READ:  Rain-hit K'taka seeks Rs 4k cr relief aid from PM

The Ministry of External Affairs had said last week that India has sought from the Lebanese government an assessment of damage caused by the blast, based on which it will decide on the nature of assistance it will extend to the West Asian country.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close