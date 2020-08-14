Beirut blast: India sends medical, food supplies to Lebanon

New Delhi: India has sent 58 metric tonnes of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, to Lebanon whose capital Beirut was rocked by a deadly explosion last week.

“India demonstrates solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut. 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid, including crucial medical and food supplies, is on its way to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet on Friday.

The August 4 blast, which killed more than 170 people, wounded thousands and left tens of thousands homeless, is believed to have been caused when a fire touched off a stockpile of 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, according to reports.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said last week that India has sought from the Lebanese government an assessment of damage caused by the blast, based on which it will decide on the nature of assistance it will extend to the West Asian country.

Source: PTI