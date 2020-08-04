Beirut blast: Massive explosion rocks city, several wounded

Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

Posted By Safoora Last Updated: 4th August 2020 11:02 pm IST
Beirut explosion

BEIRUT: Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. Terrifying videos captured are currently going viral:

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

Source: PTI
Categories
Top StoriesWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close