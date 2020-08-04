Beirut blast: Massive explosion rocks city, several wounded

BEIRUT: Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris. Terrifying videos captured are currently going viral:

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceiling collapsed and windows were shattered.

#Beirut blast: The aftermath of the twin blasts which took place in Lebanon. Life thrown out of gear.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/c5duye98dC — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) August 4, 2020

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut.

Fireworks storage was exploding just before the huge explosion, 😥yaah ALLAH protect the people living there#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/EWb1KoUIdz — AdiL BhaTti (@NaWtYBhaTtI1) August 4, 2020

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where firecrackers were stored.

Fireworks storage was exploding just before the huge explosion, 😥yaah ALLAH protect the people living there#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/EWb1KoUIdz — AdiL BhaTti (@NaWtYBhaTtI1) August 4, 2020

Source: PTI