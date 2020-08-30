Beirut port blasts toll increases to 190

31st August 2020
Beirut, Aug 30 : The Lebanese cabinet announced on Sunday that the death toll from the two explosions that hit the Port of Beirut on August 4 has increased to 190.

The cabinet added that the number of injured people were over 6,500, while three persons were still unaccounted for, reports Xinhua news agency.

The explosions left 300,000 people homeless while causing damage valued at $15 billion.

Primary information had revealed that ammonium nitrate stored since 2014 at the port’s warehouse No. 12 may have caused the explosions.

The incident has prompted foreign countries to send support for Lebanon.

