Bejoy Nambiar: ‘Re bawree’ in ‘Taish’ a homage to women and independent artistes

By IANS|   Published: 12th January 2021 6:12 am IST
Bejoy Nambiar: 'Re bawree' in 'Taish' a homage to women and independent artistes

Mumbai, Jan 11 : The music video of the song Re bawree, from the recent OTT-released film Taish, released on Monday. The song features the voice of Sona Mohapatra.

“This music video is a homage to women and independent artistes. I hope viewers shower the same love as they did for ‘Taish’. The video is shot beautifully and with Sona’s soulful voice, it is the perfect combination,” said Nambiar.

The video is directed by Sheetal Menon, and has singer Sona Mohapatra, Odissi dancer Daksha Mashruwala, model Yasmin Ponnappa, actress Nithya Shri and Anwita Bhandari.

Said Menon: “The video brings powerful and inspiring women to the centrestage of storytelling.”

READ:  Decided to be more positive against Ashwin: Smith

“I feel proud to have collaborated with (musician) Govind Vasantha of my favourite band Thaikkudam Bridge on this song from ‘Taish’ and with a director like Bejoy, who curates music for his films in a very unique, rare way,” Sona added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 12th January 2021 6:12 am IST
Back to top button