BEL invites applications to fill up vacancies of Project, Trainee Engineers

New Delhi: Bharat Electronic Limited invited application to fill up vacancies of the posts of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer.

Eligibility for BEL recruitment:

The candidates applying for the post of Trainee Engineer must hold B.E or B.Tech degree in Computer Science whereas applicants for the post of Project Engineer should possess B.E or B.Tech degree in Mechanical or Computer Science or Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication.

Apart from it, the degree of candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Class and Economically Weaker Section Category must be first class.

There are 54 vacancies of Trainee Engineer at Bengaluru, 33 of Project Engineer at Bengaluru/Hyderabad and 21 of Project Engineer at Bengaluru/ Chandipur (Odisha).

Age limit

For Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts, the age of the candidates as on 1st September 2020 cannot be more than 25 and 28 years respectively.

The application fees for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts are Rs. 200 and 500 respectively.

For more details, candidates can read the official notification of BEL (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online (click here).