BEL recruitment: Applications invited to fill up 55 vacancies

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for ‘Project Engineer-I’ post.

As per the notification, out of the total 55 vacancies, 6, 14, 8 and 4 are reserved for candidates belonging to EWS, OBC, SC and ST respectively.

Candidates who successfully clear all rounds of the selection procedure will be engaged for two years. This period can be extended for another two years based on the requirement and performance of the individual.

During the first year, the Project Engineer will get a remuneration of Rs. 35000 per month. It will be Rs. 40000, Rs. 45000 and Rs. 50000 per month during the 2nd, 3rd and 4th year respectively.

Eligibility

The candidates must hold B.E/ B.Tech degree in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication.They must also have relevant experience of two years. The age of the candidates cannot be more than 28 years as on 1st February 2020.

Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected based on the performance in written test and interview.

How to apply

Candidates can apply online by visiting the BEL website.

The last date of receipt of online applications is 14th March 2020. The application fee for the examination is Rs. 500 for candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC whereas, SC, ST and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

For further details, candidates can read official notification.

