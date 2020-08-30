Belgian GP: Hamilton claims 4th Spa win, Ferrari finish outside top 10

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 11:03 pm IST

Stavelot, Aug 30 : Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix for the fourth time in his career, finishing ahead of his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton has thus drawn level with Jim Clark and Kimi Raikkonen on third in the all-time list for Spa victories, behind Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Verstappen meanwhile has maintained his record of finishing on the podium at every race he’s been classified in this year.

Ferrari’s struggles continued with both Sebastian Vettel and Charles LeClerc finishing outside of the top 10 and thus gaining no points.

Following his dominant pole on Saturday, Hamilton resisted the first lap slipstreaming contest down to Les Combes to hold onto the lead, before retaining it for all 44 laps to close out his fifth victory out of seven races this year. He went around the track in 1:24:08.761 while Bottas came home around eight seconds behind his team mate. Verstappen was a further seven seconds down the road.

READ:  Centre lifts curbs on export of PPE medical coveralls

Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo led home the team’s best finish of the year in fourth, crossing the line under four seconds behind Verstappen after some rapid final laps, with Esteban Ocon overtaking the Red Bull of Alex Albon on the final tour to take fifth, Albon just holding onto sixth from the McLaren of Lando Norris.

An impressive drive from Pierre Gasly saw him take eighth for AlphaTauri, while the final points were taken by the Racing Point pair of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez in P9 and P10

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close