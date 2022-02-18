Bella Hadid reacts to Hijab row, ‘Not your job to tell women…’

Mumbai: In midst of chaos and violence in the ongoing Hijab controversy in India, several celebrities have been putting out their opinion on social media. Latest celebrity to call out the issue is American model Bella Hadid. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and several other countries.

Sharing snippets of global news headlines on protests on Hijab ban, the 25-year-old Muslim model wrote, “In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India , Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours.”

She added, “It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.

“It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety. Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures. You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab. It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it. In regards to these new Bills that are either in the process of being passed , or have already,” she said.

Bella Hadid concluded saying, “It needs to stop.”

Her post was liked by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who too questioned the ongoing discrimination in Karnataka and other states. Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman in a hijab, and it questions why can a turban be a choice but a hijab can’t.

The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public law and order”.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka high court in its order last Thursday said that no religious attire will be allowed until a final verdict is pronounced in the case.