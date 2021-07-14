Beloved SHEIN is set to be back and fashionistas are excited!

Last year, after some obstructive conflicts, the Indian government announced a ban on at least 200 Chinese apps. While PUBG, TikTok were among the most talked about, fashion portal SHEIN too was on the list too.

SHEIN is a Chinese e-commerce app which offers a budget-friendly and wide variety of women’s clothing, accessories, attire and more. This application alongside other Chinese apps that included CamScanner, AliBaba were included in the prohibited apps.

But SHEIN found a loophole and is set to launch in India via Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Amazon is kicking off the Prime Day sale on July 26 and the two-day event will be live only till July 27.

These applications were banned back in June, 2020, by the Ministry of Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Amazon has created a dedicated page for Prime Day where they have listed the brands that will be a part of the sale. This is where they have silently placed a banner that clearly reads “Prime Day launches SHEIN”, which also states that SHIEN won’t have it’s separate app but is going to be part of Amazon India.

As soon as the announcement got leaked, the internet opened its comeback whole heartedly. Here are some of the reactions:

Shein is coming back on 27th July



Girls rn pic.twitter.com/ExPBAm01pD — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) July 13, 2021

Shein making a comeback



Girls on 27th July pic.twitter.com/SFtxvQKnoK — Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) July 13, 2021

Shein coming back



Girls right now: pic.twitter.com/6KLvV0RSxl — Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) July 13, 2021

No one:

Literally No one:



*Le boys watching girls going gaga over shein comeback: pic.twitter.com/EnKdNZl7nH — MayMayholic (@maymayholic__) July 13, 2021

Girls when they hear Shein is coming back on 27th July pic.twitter.com/cMCEjYFeCd — Kabhi Khushi Mostly Gham (@khushi_kundnani) July 13, 2021