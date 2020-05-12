Benfica’s midfielder Tavares tests positive for COVID-19

Madrid: Portugal’s top flight club Benfica have confirmed that their midfielder David Tavares tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

His positive test comes after Vitoria Guimaraes confirmed three positive cases on Saturday and Moreirense one more, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Portuguese news agency Lusa, three Famalicao players are also infected, as well as two members of the club’s non-playing staff.

The newly confirmed case has taken the tally for the positive to at least eight players in Primeira Liga.

Benfica said 21-year-old Tavares, who is not a regular first-team player, was asymptomatic and in quarantine.

The Portuguese top division is planning to restart behind closed doors towards the end of the month after the government announced on April 30 that games could resume, pending approval from the health authorities.

The Portuguese government has said the last 10 rounds of the season will have to be played in line with strict medical protocol.

Meanwhile, five players have tested positive for coronavirus across Spain’s top two divisions, LaLiga said in a statement on Sunday.

“After carrying out the mandatory medical tests among essential staff at LaLiga clubs in order to resume training, a number of positive COVID-19 cases have been detected,” the statement read.

It added that all players are asymptomatic and in the latter stages of the deadly virus which has gripped the world.

Source: IANS

