Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh shown black flags in Darjeeling

Kolkata, Feb 23 : West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh were shown black flags as they reached Darjeeling hills on Tuesday, to kickstart their ‘Parivartan Yatra’ rallies in north Bengal ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly polls.

A group of people, reportedly from Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) Bimal Gurung faction, showed black flags to the duo near Ghum railway station in the hills.

In 2017, Dilip Ghosh and some of his political associates were heckled by disgruntled GJM supporters in Darjeeling. Some of the state BJP leaders including Jay Prakash Majumdar were also beaten up by the crowd. At the time Ghosh had pointed fingers at GJM activists led by Binoy Tamang faction.

Ghosh is slated to address rallies in three Assembly constituencies of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong. Besides these, the BJP state chief will also address a rally in Darjeeling during his visit to the hills.

