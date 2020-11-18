Bengal BJP worker killed in Cooch Behar clash

Cooch Behar (West Bengal), Nov 18 : A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist was killed and two other injured in a clash in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at East Shikarpur near Nakkatigach area under Toofanganj police station as members from two different clubs violently clashed with each other over continuing Kali Puja celebration.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

Sources said the victim was identified as Kalachand Karmakar who was a BJP workers.

BJP’s Cooch Behar district general secretary Sanjay Chakraborty alleged that Karmakar was killed by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.

Senior district Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Ghosh, however, denied the charge saying it was nothing but an internal feud of the BJP.

The police arrived at the spot immediately after the incident to take control of the situation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.