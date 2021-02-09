Bengal: Bus carrying BJP workers to Nadda’s Lalgarh rally attacked

Kolkata, Feb 9 : A bus carrying BJP activists was attacked by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal’s West Midnapore district on Tuesday. The BJP supporters were going to join the rally of BJP President J.P. Nadda at Lalgarh, a place once known as a dreaded Maoist hotbed.

The incident took place near Jhitka forest area when heavy stones were pelted at the vehicle, breaking its windshield. BJP workers alleged that the miscreants also opened fire at the bus from the forest area. No one was injured in the incident.

However, local Trinamool Congress leaders denied their involvement in the Lalgarh attack.

Nadda also held a grand road show (Rath Yatra) in Birbhum district’s Tarapith where he attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee for his objectionable comments on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his parliamentarian father and former Union minister Sisir Adhikari.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.