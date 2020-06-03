Bengal CM urges Centre to give Rs 10,000 each to migrants

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to the central government to provide one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to migrant labourers and others in the unorganised sector to sustain amid coronavirus crisis.

“I appeal to the Centre to transfer Rs 10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers, including people in the unorganised sector,” Banerjee tweeted a few minutes before the Union Cabinet meeting was held in Delhi.

“A portion of PM-CARES Fund could be used for this,” she said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that people were facing economic hardships of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic.

Source: IANS

