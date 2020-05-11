Bengal Imams’ Association appeals CM not lift lockdown for Eid

Kolkata: Bengal Imams’ Association has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealing her not to lift lockdown for Eid, stating that hundreds of people will gather on streets on the festival day.

“We wrote to the West Bengal CM appealing her not to lift lockdown for Eid. If the lockdown is lifted due to Eid, hundreds of people will gather on the streets. This will increase COVID19 cases. We can celebrate later. People should stay safe,” Md Yahiya, chairman, Bengal Imams’ Association, told ANI.

The ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

Source: ANI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.