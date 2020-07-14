Bengal Madhyamik results on Wednesday: Mamata

By Neha Published: 14th July 2020 6:19 pm IST
Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Board Madhyamik Class 10 results for 2020 will be declared on Wednesday.

The class-10 results are expected to declared on the official website at 10 a.m.

“I want to congratulate all the candidates whose results will be announced tomorrow. Some students may not do well in the exam. But there is no reason to lose hope. They should prepare themselves and appear for the examination next year,” the Chief Minister said.

Around 10 lakh candidates, including 5 lakh female students, appeared for the Madhyamik examinations this year. The examination ended in February but the results have been delayed owing to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Sources said that candidates can check their results on wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in or the third-party website, examresults.net.

Source: IANS
