Bengal minister tests Covid-19 positive

Kolkata, Sep 7 : West Bengal Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted in a private hospital in Kolkata.

According to party sources, Mallick started feeling unwell on Sunday morning. A corona test was conducted upon him in the evening, which confirmed him being positive. He was immediately shifted to the hospital from his Salt Lake residence.

Doctors said the Minister was stable, but is a high diabetic. He has been kept under strict medical observation. People, who came in contact with him, have been advised to undergo corona tests. Mallick’s Salt Lake residence has also been sanitised.

Earlier, two other West Bengal Ministers — Fire Brigade Minister Sujit Bose and Textile Minister Swapan Debnath — were also tested positive for Covid-19. Both have recovered from the infection.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.