Bengal mulls reopening schools from Feb 12

By IANS|   Published: 3rd February 2021 4:04 am IST

Kolkata, Feb 2 : West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday said that the state government is planning to reopen schools from February 12.

He said that his department is mulling to resume the classes from 9 to 12. The decision to reopen classroom operations for junior standards will be taken later.

“I have a scheduled meeting with university vice-chancellors on February 3 where we will decide on the date for resuming classes in all colleges. Accordingly we will take the next call,” Chatterjee told the media at Trinamool Bhavan here.

The Minister said that strict Covid-19 guidelines would be followed if the classroom operation is resumed from February 13.

READ:  Smriti Irani surprises crowd with her Bengali speech

“We have plans to reopen schools, from Class 9 to 12. We will ask all the school authorities to strictly maintain Covid-19 protocols,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 3rd February 2021 4:04 am IST
Back to top button