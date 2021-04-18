Bengal polls: Shah holds massive roadshow in Nadia

By Mansoor|   Updated: 18th April 2021 3:56 pm IST
Amdanga: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election campaign rally for West Bengal Assembly Polls

Nadia: The roadshow held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Nakashipara witnessed a huge crowd on Sunday. 

Thousands of BJP supporters participated in the roadshow. The crowd was dotted by the cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. 

Earlier on Sunday, Shah held a public meeting in Purba Bardhaman district. 

Addressing the rally, Shah said, “It is clear that BJP with 122 seats is way ahead of Mamata didi. We want to change the model of ‘Bomb, Bandook aur Barood’ with ‘Vishwas, Vikaas aur Vyapaar’.”

The political rallies and roadshows are being held in full swing in poll-bound West Bengal.

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Source: ANI

