‘Bengal ready to show the right card,’ Prashant Kishor reiterates Mamata’s win

Kolkata: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday reiterated Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ victory in the ensuing West Bengal general elections, saying that the people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card.

Kishor also echoed Banerjee in saying that ‘Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter.’

“One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay,” Kishore wrote on Twitter.

He further wrote: “PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet.”

On December 21 last year, Kishor posted on his Twitter: “For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!”

To help tackle the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s rise in the state, Prashant Kishor and his team at I-PAC were roped in by the TMC for poll strategy. “He will play an important role in the selection of candidates for TMC,” a party leader told Times of India.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that West Bengal will vote in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. Voting will take place on March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. The results will be announced on May 2.