Bengal rights body is ‘patient on life support’: Guv

Kolkata, Sep 26 : West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday Said that human rights is the biggest casualty in the state.

“West Bengal Human Rights Commission, protector of such rights, as per its Chairman is a patient on life support system,” the Governor tweeted.

Dhankhar said that it is an open secret that the opponents are intimidated and detained.

“Efforts to emasculate all institutions including Raj Bhawan will not be countenanced…Power corridors, infested by usurpers, have to be sanitised as their free run imperils democracy,” he added.

Dhankhar said that he would review the state of affairs to strengthen all such institutions in the state.

