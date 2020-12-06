Bengal T20 Challenge: Kaif’s five-wicket haul powers Town to victory

Kolkata, Dec 6 : Town Club defeated table toppers Tapan Memorial by two runs, thanks to Md Kaif’s incredible spell while Tapan Memorial’s Kaif Ahmed’s blistering century went in vain in the Bengal T20 Challenge encounter played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chasing 166, Ahmed fought a lone battle by smashing 108 off 62 deliveries with the help of 11 sixes and 4 boundaries before being removed by Kaif in the last over who successfully defended the total with Tapan needing only four runs off the last over.

Kaif finished with five wickets, conceding just 11 runs off 3.5 overs and took 2 wickets in the last over to bundle out Tapan for 163 runs.

“I was trying to bowl my normal length, didn’t think much about Ahmed batting on 108. I had confidence in my abilities and had faith that I will be able to defend three runs,” said Kaif.

Earlier, electing to bat, Town rode on 111-run partnership between skipper Avijit and Purab Joshi to post a challenging total of 165/6 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Avijit hit a fluent 66 off 51 deliveries with the help of four sixes and three boundaries while Purab scored 45 off 38 balls. For Tapan, Prayas Ray Burman and Sandipan Das picked up two wickets apiece.

“I am disappointed to lose this match, chose the wrong ball, played the wrong shot at the end. When I came to bat we were losing wickets in regular intervals and I only tried to play my normal game,” said Ahmed.

