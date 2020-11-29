Bengal T20 Challenge: Kalighat beat East Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 29 : Sudip Chatterjee continued his superb run as the Kalighat batsman smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 38 deliveries to guide his team to a two-wicket victory over East Bengal in Bengal T20 Challenge at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

East Bengal in search of their first win of the tournament promoted Bodupalli Amit up the order and opening the innings for his team he smashed 68 off 60 balls to power to post a total of 138/5 in their quota of 20 overs.

However that wasn’t enough to save the day for the maidan giants as Sudip once again stole win for his team with his superb batting and East Bengal lost four matches in a row to make their path to the knockouts more difficult.

When asked about the superb win Sudip said: “We were in good position till 18th over and somehow went back foot in the next one. We needed 13 runs in the last over and I backed myself, believed that I will be able to finish the match for my team. Thankfully I did it.”

While chasing Sudip and Kalighat skipper Subham Chatterjee (32) stiched a 70-run partnership to set the stage for till the latter one went back with more 28 runs left win and after that Kalighat lost 5 more wickets to make the chase harder for them.

East Bengal displayed superb fighting mentality but Sudip launched 2 sixes in the last over guide Kalighat home as they finished on 140/8.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.