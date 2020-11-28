Bengal T20 Challenger: All-round Customs beat Town Club

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 9:19 am IST
Bengal T20 Challenger: All-round Customs beat Town Club

Kolkata, Nov 28 : An all round show from Calcutta Customs Club saw them defeat Town Club by eight wickets in Bengal T20 Challenger today at Eden Gardens.

Electing to bat first, Town Club were bundled for a paltry 104 runs as Customs bowlers Shreyan Chakroborty (3-13) and Abhilash Semiwal (3-19) picked up 3 wickets apiece and while chasing Suvankar Bal smashed a patient half-century century as they galloped home 108/2.

Suvankar scored 57 off as many deliveries by smashing 4 boundaries and 1 six to win the match comfortably with 11 balls left to play.

An elated Suvankar said: “We really bowled well. Our target was to keep them within 120 and while chasing we mainly depended on singles and doubles, not many big hits. I am happy that we executed our plan well.”

READ:  When Tahira Kashyap felt 'extremely vella and useless'

Earlier Kazi Junaid Saifi was the highest scorer for Town with 35-ball 37.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 9:19 am IST
Back to top button