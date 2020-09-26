Bengal witnesses sporadic anti-farm Bill protests

K0olkata, Sep 25 : As part of the nationwide stir, members of farmers’ bodies belonging to the Left parties and West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress staged sporadic protests in various parts of the state demanding withdrawal of the ‘anti-people’ farm Bills passed recently in the Parliament.

The protests didn’t draw large crowds though in the state which was once ruled by the world’s longest-serving Communist government and was known as a Red bastion.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist’s (CPI-M) farmers’ wing Sara Bharat Krishak Sabha and Trinamool-backed Kisaan Khet Mazdoor cell activists took out rallies with a handful of people, held sit-in demonstrations and set the farm Bill on fire in Kolkata.

Activists of CPI-M students’ wing SFI also staged a road blockade in front of the Jadavpur University protesting against the farm Bills.

Protests were also witnessed in various districts on Friday as members of the farmers’ bodies took out rallies and staged sit-in demonstrations in different parts of the state against the passage of the two agriculture Bills in Parliament.

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress staged a sit-in in Kolkata’s Mayo Road, while the leaders of the Left parties brought out a rally in the city in the afternoon.

Protests were held at Singur in Hooghly district, the place famous for anti-farmland agitation, Rampurhat in Birbhum, Galsi in East Burdwan and Kalyani’s Iswaripur crossing in Nadia district.

On the other hand, while Trinamool Congress activists staged the sit-in at Mayo Road, the Congress and Left parties took out a protest rally from Esplanade to Shyambazar five-point crossing.

State Law Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Women and Child Development Minister Sashi Panja and South Kolkata MP Mala Roy were among the senior party leaders who had protested against the issue earlier this week.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.