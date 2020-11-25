Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan tests Covid positive

Kolkata, Nov 25 : Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Abdul Mannan, has tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Abdul Mannan, a Congress legislator from Champdani in Hooghly district, had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Darjeeling on Sunday. After returning to Kolkata, he was staying at the MLA hostel when he developed some respiratory problems.

According to hospital sources, the Congress leader is currently stable and underwent a computerised tomography (CT) scan test. He has co-morbidities, including diabetes, and a mild respiratory infection.

After the Covid test report came on Tuesday night, Abdul Mannan was admitted to a hospital near the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

