Bengal’s slain student leader Anis Khan’s brother attacked by unknown malefactors

Kolkata: Amid controversies over the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan in West Bengal’s Howrah district, his cousin Salman Khan, who was spearheading the movement demanding a CBI probe into his brother’s death, was severely injured after being attacked by unknown miscreants.

A profusely bleeding Salman was first moved to Bagnan Rural Hospital. Later, as his condition turned critical, he was shifted to the Uluberia Sub-division Hospital.

Salman’s wife, Hosenara Khatun, said that on late Friday night as he went outside to answer nature calls, he was attacked suddenly from behind. “He was hit on his head by sharp weapons and he fell down on the ground bleeding profusely. The miscreants escaped thereafter,” she said.

Khatun also alleged that her husband, who was most vocal in demanding a CBI probe in the mysterious death of Anis Khan, was often threatened by local miscreants having affiliation to the ruling Trinamool Congress. “They threatened my husband of dire consequences unless he stops his demand for a CBI probe,” she alleged.

Echoing Khatun, Anis Khan’s father, Salem Khan said that local Trinamool Congress leader, Hansu Khan and his associates were mainly threatening Salman. “We informed the local police about this threat once and again. However, the police remained inactive,” he said.

To recall, on February 19, 2022, Anis Khan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Amta in Kolkata- adjacent to the Howrah district. His family alleged that he was killed by policemen in uniform.

The state police started investigating and forming SIT under the leadership of the additional director general of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Gyanwant Singh.

The SIT members also arrested a home guard and civic volunteer in this connection. A petition was filed at the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in the matter. However, on June 21 this year, Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ruled out a CBI probe in the matter.

Thereafter, Salman, along with the help of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) initiated a signature campaign demanding a CBI probe.