Bengalureans shiver as temperature falls to 18 degrees

Bengaluru: People in Bengaluru are shivering as the temperature in the city has fallen down by nearly 7 degrees Celsius.

Following the rainfall in the city on Thursday, the temperature dipped to 18 degrees Celsius.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum and minimum temperature of 19.8 and 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Sharing his view on social media, one of the Bengalureans wrote, ‘Unlike the companies here, Bangalore weather does not have any notice period’.

Another resident of the city wrote, ‘This is 18 C..but feels like 10 C. I don’t remember Bangalore being this cold for a long long time… wrapped up in multiple layers of clothing and sipping filter kaapi non stop!!’

Bengaluru is likely to witness rains till November 15. The coastal districts of Karnataka are also expected to experience light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.