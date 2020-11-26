Bengaluru-based-Rohan Gurbaxani bags Hollywood roles

New Delhi, Nov 25 : Bengaluru boy Rohan Gurbaxani features in the new comedy, Chick Fight, and will soon be seen in a few other Hollywood projects.

Chick Fight, and action comedy, stars Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne in central roles, and is about an all-female fight club.

Rohan, who will be seen in other Hollywood projects such as Knuckledust, RED 48 and Confession, told IANS: “I started looking for work while studying at the New York University (NYU). I did not want to wait for my graduation to get over and then start something professionally. I got in touch with a good talent agency and during the last year of my college, I started giving auditions for TV shows and films. I consider myself fortunate that my talent got recognised and people offered me such huge projects.”

“I feel when I worked as an assistant on several films — that period actually helped me in bagging acting projects. From coffee runs to picking up trash on the sets, I have done it all. The training period actually taught me how to build contacts and relationships,” Rohan said.

