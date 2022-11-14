Bengaluru: Campus Front leader arrested for possessing anti-CAA, BJP-RSS posters

The Assam police on November 11 arrested a member of the Campus Front of India, the student wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI). They claimed to have found anti-CAA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS posters at his residence.

The man was identified as Amir Hamja, a native of Assam. The police team also claimed that material in support of the hijab was also found at Hamja’s residence. The police claimed that the 27-year-old man was absconding for a while. A metropolitan court in Bengaluru ordered three-day transit remand to the Assam police.

Hamja will be produced at a local court in Guwahati on Monday. It is to be noted that 40 Muslims have been arrested across Assam following the Centre’s five-year ban on the PFI. The Centre claimed that the PFI is promoting terrorism. However, the outfit rejected the Centre’s ban as arbitrary.