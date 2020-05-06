Bengaluru civic body fines maskless people Rs 51,700

Bengaluru: City civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP), has collected a penalty of Rs 51,700 from people not wearing a mask amid COVID pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

“Rs 51,700 in fines were collected from those not covering their mouth and noses mandatorily to stop the spread of COVID,” tweeted BBMP Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar.

The fines were collected at eight civic body zones in 86 violations.

BBMP South Zone led the number of violations with 25 cases, followed by East Zone, 20, RR Nagar, 13, Mahadevapura, 10, West Zone, 9, Dasarahalli, 8 and Bommanahalli, 1.

The Yelahanka zone witnessed zero cases and zero fine.

In terms of fine value, South Zone lead with Rs 18,700, followed by East Zone, 9,000, West Zone, 8,300, Mahadevapura, Rs 7,000, R.R. Nagar, Rs 5,300, Dasarahalli, Rs 2,400 and Bommanahalli, Rs 1,000.

On Friday, the civic body announced that spitting, urinating, littering and not wearing a mask in public will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 at first instance and Rs 2,000 on every subsequent violation.

The new order has been implemented from Friday until further orders.

Source: IANS

