Bengaluru couple harassment: Two cops suspended, enquiry initiated

Karthik Patri and his wife were returning home after attending a friend's party when they were stopped by two policemen who said the couple had broken the 'law by staying outdoors after 11 pm.'

Published: 11th December 2022 4:58 pm IST

Two police personnel have been suspended on Sunday for harassing a couple who were on a late-night walk on December 8.

According to a tweet from the Bengaluru City Police, the accused policemen belong to Sampigehalli police station. The tweet also said that a departmental enquiry has been initiated against the suspended policemen.

Karthik Patri and his wife were returning home after attending a friend’s party when they were stopped by two policemen who demanded Rs 3,00o. According to them, the couple had broken the ‘law by staying outdoors after 11 pm.’

A distraught Patri described the event on his social media page on Twitter and requested the city police to take action and ensure citizen safety. His tweet started getting viral. In fact, the deputy commissioner of police, north east division Anoop A Shetty responded thanking Patri for bringing it to their notice and assuring him of stern action. 

