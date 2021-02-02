Bengaluru end 8-match winless run with 2-0 win over East Bengal

Vasco (Goa), Feb 2 : Bengaluru FC ended their eight-match winless streak on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Both goals for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12th minute) and an own goal from East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder (45th minute), sealing their fourth win of the season. Bengaluru have jumped to sixth spot on the points table.

Bengaluru went into the break with a comfortable two-goal cushion and looked livelier than their opponents. The possession stats were in favour of East Bengal in the opening half but they lacked efficiency upfront, thus missing out on several chances to score.

East Bengal created the first big chance of the game in the sixth minute. Anthony Pilkington fed Bright Enobakhare on the left flank. He squared the ball for Harmanpreet Singh but Ajith Kumar produced a fine block to bail his side out of trouble.

Bengaluru took the lead with a well-worked moved that started with a goal kick from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. His long ball found Sunil Chhetri, who flicked it towards Silva. The Brazilian took one touch before smashing the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

Bengaluru doubled their lead as the first half drew to a close with Parag Srivas forcing an own goal from East Bengal. Rahul Bheke made his way towards the byline and his cutback found Srivas, who took his shot first time. The ball hit the post and then East Bengal goalkeeper Majumder’s leg before trickling into the back of the net.

East Bengal’s struggles in the final third continued after the change of ends, with Fowler’s team failing to register a single shot on target.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, kept pushing for a third. Udanta Singh found Silva on the right wing, whose cutback found Chhetri. The Bengaluru captain made a run in to the box but blazed his shot over the bar. Another great chance fell to Chhetri late on and his shot hit the crossbar.

