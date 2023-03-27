Bengaluru: GPS tracker in man’s car reveals wife’s extramarital affair

A man in Bengaluru caught his wife cheating on him after he found his car’s GPS history following which he petitioned a local court to direct the police to file an FIR against her.

The man, a private company employee who worked night shifts, married the woman in 2014 and the couple has a six-year-old daughter.

The couple’s relationship was stable until he came across his car’s GPS history which showed that the vehicle was taken out when he was away one night.

The man had purchased the car in the year 2020 with a GPS-tracking system built in.

“A detailed study of the GPS showed the car had moved in the KIA direction by midnight and stopped outside a hotel. It was driven back home a little after 5 am. I visited the hotel and found that my wife and her boyfriend had booked a room using their voter IDs,” the man was quoted by TOI.

After the man confronted the duo, they reportedly threatened him with grave repercussions. The police have filed a case under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing handover of property), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B in response to the court’s order. (criminal conspiracy).

The woman has reportedly been served summons by the police.