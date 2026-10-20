Bengaluru imposes liquor sale restrictions from October 21

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of liquor in several parts of the city from October 21 in view of upcoming Dasara celebrations, processions and Legislative Council elections. Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh issued separate orders on Monday to maintain law and order during the events.

The restrictions will apply to liquor shops, bars, pubs and other establishments selling alcoholic beverages. However, hotels and restaurants will be permitted to continue serving food as usual.

As part of the arrangements for Dasara processions, the sale of liquor will be completely prohibited within the limits of the R.T. Nagar, J.C. Nagar and Hebbal police stations from noon on October 21 until 1 am on October 22. The measure has been introduced to prevent disturbances and ensure the peaceful conduct of the processions.

Separate restrictions have been announced in connection with the biennial elections to the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency and the Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency. Liquor sales will be prohibited from 4 pm on October 21 until 4 pm on October 23.

The election-related restrictions will cover most police divisions in Bengaluru, including Central, East, West, North, South, South-East, South-West, North-West, North-East, Whitefield and Electronics City.

Another dry day has been declared within the limits of the Ulsoor Gate police station on October 27, when vote counting will take place. Liquor sales will remain prohibited from 6 am until 11.59 pm on that day.

The police have urged the public and business establishments to strictly comply with the orders. The restrictions are intended to prevent law-and-order problems and ensure that the religious celebrations, processions and electoral activities proceed peacefully.

Authorities have advised liquor retailers and other affected establishments to make the necessary arrangements in advance to avoid violations during the specified periods.